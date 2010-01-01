Evangelist Angela W. Cadwell is a native Detroiter, baptized at the Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church at the tender age of eight years old by the late Pastor Anthony Campbell, Sr. From her beginnings in the Way of Christ, Evangelist Cadwell has developed into an anointed woman of God whose ministry has touched the lives of innumerable women and men. She has richly blessed the Body of Christ.

In search of God’s purpose for her life. The Lord led Angela to the Juvenile Detention Facility where she ministered to incarcerated youth. It was during this time that the Lord began to reveal the vision to work with distressed, battered and forgotten.

The death of her youngest daughter, Angel, on April 22, 2002, after a two-year battle with Cerebral Palsy challenged Evangelist Cadwell to begin the ministry that the Lord had placed in her spirit. After ministering to her spirit, the Lord allowed her to see the hurt and pain of many women due to abuse, neglect, low self-image, resulting poor life decisions. Having some similar experiences, the Lord confirmed that she was a vessel chosen to reach those who suffered those pains. Evangelist Cadwell holds close to her heart the sentiments uttered in 1 Peter 5:10 which says, “But the God of all Grace, who hath called us into his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, make you perfect,establish, strengthen and settle you.”



In January 2003, Lady Cadwell began a women’s ministry, known as “Women of Power, Purpose, and Prayer.” The ministry, now known as “Restored”, continues to provide, encouragement, prayer, and spiritual direction for women and men of all ages.

Ministry has taken Angela outside of the four walls of traditional ministry into the arena of Business, “The Market Place.” Angela is a Sales Director in Mary kay cosmetics “what she calls ministry in a bag.”. She and her husband authored a children’s book entitled “Have a Little Faith in Me.” Encouraging children empowerment.



Angela was licensed to the Gospel Ministry in 2003 by Pastor Roderick L. Richardson, Sr., at the Conventional Baptist Church in Detroit. She was ordained in 2013 and now serves on the ministerial staff of the Transformation Christian Church as the Director of Women’s & Intercessors Ministry under the pastoral leadership of her husband, Pastor Harold H. Cadwell, Jr.



In June of 2018 Angela Graduated from the Urban Ministries Program, from Ecumenical Theological Seminary. In 2022 she completed her Master of Arts degree and is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Ministry Program also at Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, Michigan.



Lady Cadwell is the proud mother of seven remarkable & successful children, Charles, Erica, Terrence, Dominique, Harold III, Dwight and Stephen.



